West Ham striker told he should be worried after Mohammed Kudus signing

It’s not quite all change at West Ham United at present, but the addition of Mohammed Kudus and others during the summer transfer window has certainly shaken things up a bit.

There’s nothing like some gold standard signings to up everyone’s game, with players that may have been coasting previously all of a sudden getting worried for their place in the starting XI.

Despite losing their two matches against Liverpool and Man City, David Moyes and his Hammers squad can be pleased with the way in which they’ve started the 2023/24 campaign.

After six games, the east Londoners are in seventh place but only five points behind Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton and Hove Albion in third.

Next up is Sheffield United at the London Stadium, with the Blades fresh from an 8-0 battering against Newcastle.

Coincidentally, it’s the Magpies they face in the following game, and in the wake of Newcastle’s expected Champions League epic against Paris Saint-Germain, the fixture calendar might just be working in West Ham’s favour.

It will be interesting to see who Moyes starts with over the next few games, as journalist Paul Brown has noted that one particular Hammers star should be looking over his shoulder.

“I think if you’re Said Benrahma, you should be spurred on really. It should show you that you are going to need to find some consistency and perform every week to stay in this team. And I think that raises standards across the board,” he said to Give Me Sport.

“It’s not just Benrahma who should be worried about the fact that players like Mohamed Kudus are coming to the club, I think it lifts everyone when you bring in players of quality and the squad has a bit more depth now than it did last season.”

It’s about time that the standards were raised in east London, and with money still to spend after the sale of Declan Rice in the summer, January could see even more competition for places.