West Ham to compete with Crystal Palace for highly-rated Brazilian forward

West Ham United have been linked with a move for the Brazilian attacker Matheus Nascimento.

The 19-year-old is already a part of Botafogo’s first team and he could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for the Hammers.

A report from Fichajes claims that the South American forward is a target for Premier League side Crystal Palace as well.

Nascimento is highly rated in Brazil and he has a big future ahead of him. The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be an attractive option for him and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

Both West Ham and Crystal Palace could use more depth in the attack on the 19-year-old should prove to be a solid, long-term investment.

The two English clubs certainly have the financial means to sign the talented young attacker and they could help him develop and fulfil his tremendous potential.

They are unlikely to be the only clubs keen on signing the 19-year-old and West Ham and Crystal Palace should look to move swiftly in order to secure his signature.

Although Nascimento might not be ready to make an immediate impact in the Premier League, he is a future investment and he could develop into a key player for both clubs.

West Ham are competing in the UEFA Europa League this season and that could give them an edge when it comes to attracting top talents. The 19-year-old will fancy his chances of doing well in the Premier League and in Europe with a move to West Ham.