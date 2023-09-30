AC Milan vs Lazio team news

AC Milan (2nd in the Serie A) take on Lazio (12th in the Serie A) on Saturday 30th of September, at the San Siro, at 17:00 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, AC Milan beat Lazio 2-0 at the San Siro in May this year. Goals from Ismael Bennacer and Theo Hernandez securing them the victory on the day.

AC Milan won their last Serie A game, beating Cagliari 3-1. Goals from Noah Okafor, Fikayo Tomori and Ruben Loftus-Cheek for Milan, and a goal from Zito Luvumbo for Cagliari.

Lazio also won their last Serie A game, beating Torino 2-0. Goals from Matias Vecino and Mattia Zaccagni for Lazio to secure the victory and the three points.

How to watch AC Milan vs Lazio

Date: Saturday, September 30th, 2023

Kickoff: 17:00 PM (BST)

TV Network: TNT Sports

Venue: San Siro

Team News:

AC Milan will be without midfielders Rade Krunic and Ismael Bannacer through injury, however they will be boosted by the return of Mike Maignan after his spell on the sidelines due to injury.

Lazio have a fully fit squad to face AC Milan.

Predicted XI:

AC Milan: Maignan, Hernandez, Tomori, Thiaw, Florenzi, Reijnders, Krunic, Loftus-Cheek, Leao, Giroud, Pulisic.

Lazio: Provedel, Marusic, Romagnoli, Casale, Lazzari, Alberto, Cataldi, Vecino, Zaccagni, Immobile, Anderson.