French international winger Ousmane Dembélé joined Paris Saint-Germain during the summer transfer window.

However, his performances have not been up to the mark and he is already being linked with an exit from the French club.

A report from Fichajes claims that three Premier League clubs are keeping close tabs on the winger’s situation and they could look to make a move for him in the near future. The 26-year-old joined PSG for a fee of around €50 million and it remains to be seen whether the French outfit are prepared to cash in on him.

Apparently West Ham United are one of the most interested teams. The Hammers could certainly use more quality in the final third and Dembele would be an exceptional acquisition for them. He will add pace, flair and unpredictability to their attack.

Meanwhile, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are keeping close tabs on the French international as well.

Arsenal could certainly use more depth in the wide areas. Mikel Arteta has not been able to rotate the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli. The arrival of Dembele will give him more options to work with.

As far as Tottenham are concerned, Dembélé could prove to be an upgrade on players Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison. Both players have been largely underwhelming in recent months and Tottenham will need better options if they want to compete for major trophies on a consistent basis.