Blackburn vs Leicester team news

Blackburn (14th in the Championship) take on Leicester (1st in the Championship) on Sunday October 1st, at Ewood Park, at 12:00 PM (BST).

The last time the two sides faced, Blackburn managed to beat Leicester 2-1, knocking them out of the FA cup in February this year.

Blackburn lost their last Championship game, losing 4-3 to Ipswich in a seven goal thriller. Goals from Harry Clarke, Nathan Broadhead, George Hirst and Massimo Luongo for Ipswich, and goals from Arnor Sigurdsson, Sammie Szmodics and a Harry Clarke own goal for Blackburn.

Leicester won in their last Championship outing, beating Bristol City 1-0. The only goal of the game being scored by Jamie Vardy from the penalty spot in the 67th minute to secure the win.

How to watch Blackburn vs Leicester

Date: Sunday, October 1st, 2023

Kickoff: 12:00 PM (BST)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Venue: Ewood Park

Team News:

Blackburn are only without the one player, Ryan Hedges who suffered a hamstring injury against Ipswich in their last Championship fixture. The rest of the squad seems to be fit and available for Sunday’s clash.

Leicester will be without Callum Doyle through injury, however apart from Doyle, they also have a fully fit squad available for Sunday’s fixture against Blackburn.

Predicted XI:

Blackburn: Pears, Pickering, Hyam, Carter, Brittain, Wharton, Travis, Sigurdsson, Szmodics, Moran, Leonard.

Leicester: Hermansen, Justin, Vestergaard, Faes, Pereira, Dewsbury-Hall, Winks, Ndidi, Mavididi, Vardy, McAteer.