Chelsea and Man United chasing ace that Fabrizio Romano says is ‘very talented’

When the world’s best footballing talents become available, Chelsea and Man United, amongst other clubs, need to be in the conversation.

Though transfer fees are beginning to spiral out of control, in order to keep themselves in with a shout of landing their targets, clubs have to find more creative revenue streams.

Sometimes a player comes along and the stars align to the point where clubs are left looking a gift horse in the mouth, however, and they really shouldn’t be passing up such an opportunity.

That appears to be the situation that both the Blues and the Red Devils find themselves in.

The Premier League stalwarts have got ahead of the game in terms of their scouting of exciting, young Brazilian talent, Lorran.

‘Remember the name; Lorran. Born in Brazil in 2006. A very talented offensive player,’ CaughtOffside columnist, Fabrizio Romano, wrote in his exclusive Daily Briefing.

‘[…]What I’m hearing is Lorran’s release clause is €50m.

‘[…] What I can tell you is that Man United and Chelsea both said to their scouts to keep an eye on the player recently. Let’s see if they will decide to enter the race with an official proposal.’

The roll call of Brazilians that have made it big in Europe is extensive, and includes the likes of Ronaldo Nazario, Romario, Rivaldo, Neymar and many more.

Not too much is known about Lorran outside of Brazil, but the locals are convinced.

‘People in Brazil believe that he’s going to be the next big thing in Europe,’ Romano added.

‘[…] Keep an eye on this boy.’

With both sides having only scored 12 goals between them in their six games so far in the Premier League season, it’s obvious that they lack a bit of creativity and goalscoring prowess.

At €50m and with the projection expected of Lorran, he could still represent a bargain for whomever is willing to stump up the money.