Chelsea team news vs Fulham and how to watch

Fulham (11th in the Premier League) take on Chelsea (14th in the Premier League) on Monday 2nd of October, at Craven Cottage, at 20:00 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, the game ended a 0-0 draw. The sides have faced 89 times, with Chelsea winning 50 times, Fulham winning 12, and the game ending a draw 27 times.

Fulham drew in their last Premier League outing, being held to a 0-0 stalemate against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Chelsea however lost their last Premier League game, losing 1-0 to Aston Villa. Malo Gusto was sent off for the Blues in the 58th minute, and then a goal from Ollie Watkins in the 73rd minute secured the victory and three points for Villa.

How to watch Fulham vs Chelsea

Date: Monday, October 2nd, 2023

Kickoff: 20:00 PM (BST)

TV Network: Sky Sports

Venue: Craven Cottage

Team News:

Fulham will be without Oluwatosin Adarabioyo, Adama Traore and Sasa Lukic, whilst Kenny Tete will face late assessments for his fitness ahead of Monday’s game.

Chelsea remain without Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Christopher Nkunku, Trevoh Chalobah, Marcus Bettinelli and Romeo Lavia through injury, and this has been added to with Ben Chilwell coming off injured midweek, who now looks set for an extended period on the sidelines. Benoit Badiashile and Carney Chukwuemeka will undergo fitness tests ahead of the Fulham game, although this game is expected to be too soon for them. Malo Gusto and Nicolas Jackson are also unavailable through suspension.

Predicted XI:

Fulham: Leno, Robinson, Ream, Diop, Castagne, Pereira, Palhinha, Reed, Willian, Jimenez, De Cordova-Reid.

Chelsea: Sanchez, Cucurella, Disasi, Silva, Colwill, Caicedo, Gallagher, Fernandez, Palmer, Mudryk, Sterling.