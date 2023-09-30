Darwin Nunez’s latest Instagram posts hints at referee bias against Liverpool

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has hit out at the controversial decisions with a dig at the referees in latest Instagram post.

Jurgen Klopp’s men felt hard done after a number of decision went against them, something they will feel has become a regular feat this season so far.

The decision to send Curtis Jones had split opinions with the likes of Gary Neville claiming that it was a very harsh decision.

In a scandalous decision, the VAR ruled Luis Diaz’s legitimate goal offside, without drawing any lines raising many eyebrows across the league.

And a new footage shows that Tottenham defender tripped over himself with the Portuguese attacker not touching him.

The Jota sending off was a turning point as Klopp went on to set up defensively in order to come out with a point.

Eventually, Spurs scored the winner in the last minute of the game and came out of the game with all three points.

Liverpool players, manager and fans have all been left upset and Darwin Nunez has become the first player to come out and speak out on it.

He posted a message on his instagram hinting that Liverpool are playing against ‘everyone’ suggesting that there is a referee bias against them this season.

See his post below: