Exclusive: Former Barcelona ace still appreciated by Man United and is in their list for 2024

Although the 2023/24 Premier League campaign has barely begun, Man United already have some names in their list for purchase next year.

Erik ten Hag will understand that his Red Devils outfit is far from the finished article, and as injuries continue to bite, the lack of strength in depth in the squad is noticeable.

One area where the Dutchman appears to really be struggling to get any sort of continuity and high level of performance is in central defence.

Raphael Varane can be prone to injury and with Lisandro Martinez now out for an extended period, per the official Man United website, the prospect that Harry Maguire will need to be utilised again is very real.

Whilst Maguire often seems completely at home defensively for the Three Lions, ten Hag’s style makes if difficult for the England international to ‘fit.’

It’s worth bearing in mind that the 30-year-old is also key for the club landing their transfer priority – another centre-back – in 2024.

Former Barcelona man, Jean-Clair Todibo, who is currently at Nice, is a player of interest to the Red Devils.

‘It depends on the Harry Maguire situation but Jean-Clair Todibo remains a player appreciated by Manchester United, so they will keep tracking and scouting him,’ Fabrizio Romano wrote in his exclusive Daily Briefing.

‘Also, Tapsoba from Bayer Leverkusen who was on the list at Tottenham, remains a player appreciated by United but it’s not an easy deal because he extended his contract at Bayer Leverkusen a couple of weeks ago.

‘Another player that Man United keep following and keep scouting from what I’m hearing is Antonio Silva from Benfica and, for sure, they will add more players to the list.’

At this stage, it seems as though there’s lots of information gathering in play and Man United’s number one target will be revealed in due course.

In the meantime, ten Hag will hope to keep the squad competitive and on its toes.