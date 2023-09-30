Inter Milan team news vs Salernitana

Salernitana (17th in the Serie A) take on Inter Milan (1st in the Serie A) on Saturday 30th of September, at the Stadio Arechi, at 19:45 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, the game ended a 1-1 draw. A Goal from Antonio Candreva for Salernitana, and a goal from Robin Gosens for Inter Milan.

Salernitana lost their last Serie A fixture, losing 1-0 to Empoli. The only goal of the game was scored by Tommaso Baldanzi in the 34th minute to secure the win for Empoli.

Inter Milan also lost their last Serie A game, losing 2-1 to Sassuolo at the San Siro. Goals from Nedim Bajrami and Domenico Berardi for Sassuolo, and a goal from Denzel Dumfries for Milan.

How to watch Salernitana vs Inter Milan

Date: Saturday, September 30th, 2023

Kickoff: 19:45 PM (BST)

TV Network: TNT Sports

Venue: Stadio Arechi

Team News:

Inter Milan will be without Juan Cuadrado, Stefano Sensi and Marko Arnautovic through injury. However the rest of Milan’s squad is fit and available for selection for this weekend’s clash with Salernitana.

Predicted XI:

Salernitana: Ochoa, Pirola, Gyomber, Lovato, Bradaric, Maggiore, Martegani, Mazzocchi, Candreva, Kastanos, Cabral.

Inter Milan: Sommer, Bastoni, Acerbi, Pavard, Dimarco, Mkhitaryan, Calhanoglu, Barella, Dumfries, Thuram, Martinez.