“It’s all a bit strange” – Virgil van Dijk risks punishment as he blasts the scandalous VAR decision

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has come out and blasted the VAR decision that saw Luis Diaz’s legitimate goal ruled out for offside.

The decision has become a talking point in particular because there were no lines drawn to deduce whether it was offside or not given that Diaz looked clearly onside. It was also strange that it took them only a few seconds to make the decision despite it being a tight call.

The decision has been widely slammed,not just by Liverpool fans, but across the footballing community.

And Van Dijk has become the latest player to slam the decision calling it ‘a bit strange’. He said (via @JoshLFC1909):

“I’m losing faith is difficult to say. The VAR should be absolutely clear and obvious with everything they’re deciding on. I’ve seen the still back, I think on live TV there were no lines being shown. It’s all a bit strange, I don’t know who was in the VAR room and making that decision. It’s not a good thing, it doesn’t look well either. It is what it is, we lost.”

Virgil Van Dijk: I'm losing faith is difficult to say. The VAR should be absolutely clear and obvious with everything they're deciding on. I've seen the still back, I think on live TV there were no lines being shown. It's all a bit strange, I don't know who was in the VAR room… — – (@JoshLFC1909) September 30, 2023

The PGMOL have come out and given a statement admitting that it was a human error and that the decision was wrong.

Van Dijk is risking getting punished by the FA with his outspoken words against the referee’s decision hinting at something more than just a human error.

He has already been fined and banned this season by the FA after he was caught swearing at the fourth official against Newcastle.