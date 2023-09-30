Leeds loanee not enjoying new club since his move few weeks ago

Although Leeds are in sixth place in the Championship table and things are definitely looking up for them after a slow start to the 2023/24 season, the fact is that the all whites are only four points ahead of Huddersfield Town who are way down in 17th.

Daniel Farke and his side need to string together a number of results in order to begin to pull away from the pack, and install themselves amongst the favourites for promotion.

It’s to the German’s great credit that things already seem to be turning around at Elland Road.

The upheaval behind the scenes and within the squad during the summer and the first part of the season was something to behold.

Given that the transfer window stayed open well beyond the start of the Championship season, Leeds were always going to have problems with offloading certain players, others wanting to move on etc.

One of those to take the decision to try his luck on loan elsewhere was Luis Sinisterra, who had apparently gone on strike in the hope of forcing through a move.

Bournemouth did a season-long loan deal with Leeds, with Jaidon Anthony heading to Elland Road as a swap, but in an immediate case of ‘be careful what you wish for,’ Sinisterra isn’t having the best time of it at the Vitality Stadium.

As Football League World report, he’s only played 17 minutes as a substitute in the recent game against Chelsea.

Leeds are doing just fine without him so he may well regret being so hasty.