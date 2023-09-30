Southampton vs Leeds confirmed lineups: Alcaraz returns for Saints, Leeds go unchanged

In the Championship early kick-off between Leeds and Southampton, the all whites will be looking to continue their six-game unbeaten streak in the Championship, whilst the Saints look to get their first win since August 26th.

The hosts are fifth in the Championship with the visitors flying high in sixth ahead of the St. Mary’s Stadium clash. Southampton are yet to record a victory in the month of September, losing four in a row since.

Meanwhile, Leeds are starting to catch their stride. Convincing 3-0 wins over both Watford and Millwall have come as part of a run that has seen them not lose a game in the Championship since August 12th, when Birmingham beat them 1-0 at St. Andrews.

This will be the first time the sides face off since they played each other in the Premier League last season.

Overall the two have played each other 98 times, with Leeds winning on 48 occasions, Southampton winning 28 and the game ending a draw in the other 22 matches.

Ahead of the game, set to kickoff at 12:30 PM (BST), both Russell Martin and Daniel Farke have named their starting lineups.

Southampton have made four changes from last weekend’s game against Middlesbrough.

Ryan Manning comes in for Mason Holgate in defence, Carlos Alcaraz replaces Shea Charles in midfield, Kamaldeen Sulemana replaces Ryan Fraser on the left wing and Stuart Armstrong comes into the attack for Che Adams.

Leeds have named an unchanged XI from their 3-0 victory over Watford last weekend, whilst Patrick Bamford returns to the bench along with Joe Rodon who missed out last week through suspension.