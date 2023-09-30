Luton vs Burnley team news

Luton (18th in the Premier League) take on Burnley (19th in the Premier League) on Tuesday 3rd of October, at Kenilworth Road, at 19:30 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, Burnley beat Luton 1-0 at Kenilworth Road. The only goal of the game coming from Ashley Barnes.

Luton drew their last Premier League game, 1-1 with Wolves. Goals from Carlton Morris for Luton, and Pedro Neto for Wolves.

Burnley lost their last Premier League fixture, losing 1-0 to Manchester United at Turf Moor. The only goal of the game being scored by Bruno Fernandes.

How to watch Luton vs Burnley

Date: Tuesday, October 3rd, 2023

Kickoff: 19:30 PM (BST)

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Venue: Kenilworth Road

Team News:

Luton look set to remain without Dan Potts, Jordan Clark and Gabriel Osho, however Ross Barkley seems to be fit and available for selection following his injury issues.

Burnley will be without Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Hjalmar Ekdal, Victor da Silva, Michael Obafemi and Darko Churlinov who are all undergoing their recoveries, whilst Lyle Foster also remains out through suspension.

Predicted XI:

Luton: Kaminski, Bell, Lockyer, Burke, Doughty, Nakamba, Sambi Lokonga, Kabore, Ogbene, Morris, Brown.

Burnley: Trafford, Taylor, Beyer, Al-Dakhil, Roberts, Brownhill, Cullen, Berge, Koleosho, Amdouni, Benson.