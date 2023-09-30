Manchester United linked with a move for €30 million Premier League midfielder

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has been linked with a move away from the club.

A report from Corriere Dello Sport (h/t SportWitness) claims that Manchester United are keeping tabs on the 28-year-old Denmark international.

Hojbjerg has fallen down the pecking order at Spurs since the arrival of Ange Postecoglou and he could look to move on in search of regular game time.

Clubs like to Juventus and Atletico Madrid are reportedly keen on securing his services and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

Hojbjerg has a contract with Spurs until the summer of 2025 and the Londoners value the player at €30 million. Manchester United could certainly use a quality central midfielder and they certainly have the resources to get the deal across the line.

The 28-year-old could be tempted to join a big club like Manchester United and the Red Devils will be able to provide him with Champions League football as well.

It will be interesting to see if the North London outfit are prepared to sell an important squad member to a direct top-four rival midway through the campaign.

Hojbjerg has proven himself in the Premier League with clubs like Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton. He could make an immediate impact at Old Trafford as well.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United can beat the competition from clubs like Atletico Madrid and Juventus to secure the signature of the Denmark international.