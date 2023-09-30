Monaco vs Marseille team news

Monaco (4th in Ligue 1) take on Marseille (8th in Ligue 1) on Saturday 30th of September, at Stade Louis II, at 20:00 PM (BST).

The last time the two sides faced, the game ended a 1-1 draw. Goals from Alexis Sanchez for Marseille, and a Jordan Veretout own goal for Monaco.

Monaco lost their last Ligue 1 fixture, losing 1-0 to Nice. The only goal of the game being scored by Jeremie Boga in the 91st minute to win the game for Nice and secure three points.

Marseille also lost their previous Ligue 1 game, losing 4-0 to PSG. Goals from Achraf Hakimi, Randal Kolo Muani and Goncalo Ramos (x2) to secure the victory.

How to watch Monaco vs Marseille

Date: Saturday, September 30th, 2023

Kickoff: 20:00 PM (BST)

TV Network: TNT Sports

Venue: Stade Louis II

Team News:

Monaco will remain without Edan Diop, Caio Henrique, Mohammed Salisu, Eliesse Ben Seghir and Breel Embolo through injury.

Marseille will be without Pedro Ruiz, Geoffrey Kondogbia and Ismaila Sarr through injury, however the rest of the squad is fit and available to face Monaco on Saturday.

Predicted XI:

Monaco: Kohn, Magassa, Zakaria, Singo, Jakobs, Fofana, Camara, Vanderson, Golovin, Minamino, Ben-Yedder.

Marseille: Lopez, Balerdi, Gigot, Mbemba, Lodi, Veretout, Ounahi, Rongier, Clauss, Aubameyang, Oliveira.