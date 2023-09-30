Moyes may look to axe expensive West Ham signing in the coming matches

It’s been a reasonable enough start for David Moyes and his West Ham United side in the 2023/24 season, with the Hammers going well both domestically and in Europe.

A couple of defeats against high-flying Liverpool and Man City notwithstanding, there have been some brilliant performances from the east Londoners in the current campaign.

Perhaps never better than when swatting Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton and Hove Albion side aside earlier in the season.

Whilst they’ve been good they’ve not been perfect, and one player in particular has looked a little off the pace in a number of matches.

“Nayef Aguerd has to improve when it comes to the basics. The defender is comfortable on the ball and exhibits impressive recovery speed but he has made too many errors since joining West Ham in the summer of 2022,” Jacob Steinberg wrote in The Guardian (subscription required).

“David Moyes’s patience must be wearing thin. Sometimes it seems as if Aguerd, who has had interest from the Saudi Pro League, is suffering from a lack of concentration.

“This season the Morocco international has been sent off against Chelsea after picking up a second booking for a mistimed challenge, been at fault for a crucial goal against Manchester City and given away a penalty against Liverpool, who beat West Ham 3-1 last weekend.

“It is not good enough from a player who cost £30m and it could lead to him being dropped.”

The issue for Moyes is perhaps that they don’t have great strength in depth and when he’s on his game, Aguerd remains an international class defender.

How long the Scot continues with a player that has clearly lost form is a moot point at this stage.

Aguerd’s unnecessary foul on Mo Salah against Liverpool could well have tipped the balance against him but perhaps he should be given until at least the next international break to shake off his funk.

By then, the Hammers will have played against Sheffield United and Newcastle United, and that will give Moyes the best guide as to how well the Moroccan is continuing to cope.