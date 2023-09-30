Newcastle United are reportedly keeping tabs on the Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

The 24-year-old has established himself as one of the best attackers in world football and he helped the Italian club win the league title last season.

A report from Sport Italia claims that Newcastle could look to execute a player-plus-cash deal to sign the Nigerian international.

Newcastle striker Alexander Isak could be a part of the deal to sign Osimhen.

Osimhen would be willing to move away from the Italian club after Napoli mocked the player on their social media channels.

He could prove to be an exceptional acquisition for most clubs in the world and Newcastle would do well to secure his services.

The Premier League side could certainly use more quality in the final third and Osimhen could improve them immensely.

The Nigerian has the quality to thrive in the Premier League and he could make an instant impact if he joins Newcastle.

The Magpies are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world, and they are hoping to put together a quality squad. Someone like Osimhen could be of massive help and it remains to be seen what the player decides.

He has already proven himself in Italy and the opportunity to showcase his qualities in the Premier League could prove to be an attractive option.

The 24-year-old is still quite young and he is likely to improve with coaching experience. He could develop into an indispensable asset for the English club in the coming seasons.