PSG team news vs Clermont

Clermont (18th in Ligue 1) take on PSG (3rd in Ligue 1) on Saturday 30th of September, at Stade Gabriel Montpied, at 16:00 PM (BST).

The last time the two sides faced, Clermont emerged victorious over PSG with a 3-2 win. Goals from Johan Gastien, Mehdi Zeffane and Grejohn Kyei for Clermont, and goals from Sergio Ramos and Kylian Mbappe for PSG.

Clermont lost their last Ligue 1 game, losing 2-1 to Le Havre. Goals from Nabil Alioui and Mohamed Bayo for Le Havre, and a goal from Cheick Oumar Konate for Clermont.

PSG won their last Ligue 1 outing, thrashing Marseille 4-0 at Parc des Princes. Goals from Achraf Hakimi, Randal Kolo Muani and Goncalo Ramos (x2) to secure the victory and the three points for PSG.

How to watch Clermont vs PSG

Date: Saturday, September 30th, 2023

Kickoff: 16:00 PM (BST)

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Venue: Stade Gabriel Montpied

Team News:

PSG remain without Marco Asensio, Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes, Alexandre Letellier and Sergio Rico through injury, whilst Mbappe will undergo late fitness tests to assess his availability ahead of Saturday’s clash.

Predicted XI:

Clermont: Diaw, Caufriez, Pelmard, Seidu, Allevinah, Gastien, Magnin, Gonalons, Konate, Cham, Nicholson.

PSG: Donnarumma, Hernandez, Skriniar, Marquinhos, Barcola, Zaire-Emery, Ugarte, Hakimi, Kolo Muani, Ramos, Dembele.