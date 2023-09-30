Roma team news to face Frosinone

Roma (16th in the Serie A) take on Frosinone (8th in the Serie A) on Sunday 1st of October, at Stadio Olimpico Tour, at 19:45 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, Roma beat Frosinone 4-1, in 2020. This will be the first time Frosinone take on Roma since their return to the Serie A this season, after being relegated in the 2018/19 season.

Roma lost their last Serie A game, losing 4-1 to Genoa. Goals from Albert Gudmundsson, Mateo Retegui, Morten Thorsby and Junior Messias, and a goal from Bryan Cristante for Roma.

Frosinone drew their last Serie A game, 1-1 with Fiorentina. Goals from Matias Soule for Frosinone, and Nicolas Gonzalez for Fiorentina.

How to watch Roma vs Frosinone

Date: Sunday, October 1st, 2023

Kickoff: 19:45 PM (BST)

TV Network: TNT Sports

Venue: Stadio Olimpico Tour

Team News:

Roma will be without defender Diego Llorente through injury, along with long term absentees Chris Smalling and Marash Kumbulla. The rest of the squad looks to be fit and available to face Frosinone on Sunday.

Predicted XI:

Roma: Patricio, Ndicka, Cristante, Mancini, Spinazzola, Aaour, Paredes, Nissen, Pellegrini, Dybala, Lukaku.

Frosinone: Turati, Marchizza, Romagnoli, Okoli, Oyono, Mazzitelli, Barrenechea, Brescianini, Baez, Cheddira, Soule.