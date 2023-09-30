Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The 29-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at the North London club and a report from Football Insider claims that he does not feature in Ange Postecoglou’s first-team plans anymore.

The England international is reportedly unhappy with the situation at the North London club and he is yet to play a single minute under the new manager.

Spurs were prepared to cash in on him during the summer transfer window, but a move did not materialise. It remains to be seen whether Tottenham can cash in on him during the January transfer window.

Dier has been a useful servant for Tottenham over the years but it seems that the two parties have now outgrown each other and it would be ideal for them to go separate ways.

The 29-year-old defender could still be an important player for most teams and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Dier is versatile enough to operate as a central defender, a defensive midfielder as well as a full-back.

The Tottenham player is at the peak of his powers and he is well-settled in the Premier League. It remains to be seen whether there are any English clubs willing to sign him in the coming months.

Dier has less than 12 months left on his current contract and he will be able to move on as a free agent next summer. It makes sense for Spurs to sell him for a nominal price in January instead of losing him on a free transfer.