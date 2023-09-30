Video: Ansu Fati bags his first goal for Brighton against Aston Villa

Despite heading into half-time three goals down, Ansu Fati’s early second-half goal gave Roberto De Zerbi and his Brighton and Hove Albion side some hope of a comeback.
The Seagulls were pummelled in the opening 45 at Villa Park, meaning that De Zerbi had to come up with a tactical master class if he wanted his side to get back into the game
Although it was a scrappy goal, Ansu Fati’s first for the club could be vital for any number of reasons.
Not least that it’s given them a foothold in the game, but perhaps just as importantly, boosted the confidence of a player that badly needs it.
??| GOAL: Ansu Fati gets one back
Aston Villa 3-1 Brighton
— CentreGoals. (@centregoals) September 30, 2023
Ansu Fati SCORES!!
? 3-1 Aston Villa vs Brighton
WATCH EVERY GOAL ? https://t.co/2w98QqADfX#PL #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/JofHXhriZS
— FuboCanada ?? (@fuboTVCanada) September 30, 2023
Pictures from Viaplay and FuboTV