Video: Ansu Fati bags his first goal for Brighton against Aston Villa

Despite heading into half-time three goals down, Ansu Fati’s early second-half goal gave Roberto De Zerbi and his Brighton and Hove Albion side some hope of a comeback.

The Seagulls were pummelled in the opening 45 at Villa Park, meaning that De Zerbi had to come up with a tactical master class if he wanted his side to get back into the game

Although it was a scrappy goal, Ansu Fati’s first for the club could be vital for any number of reasons.

Not least that it’s given them a foothold in the game, but perhaps just as importantly, boosted the confidence of a player that badly needs it.

??| GOAL: Ansu Fati gets one back Aston Villa 3-1 Brighton pic.twitter.com/yZ9j5wPnzu — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) September 30, 2023

Pictures from Viaplay and FuboTV