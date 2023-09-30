Video: Arsenal players’ brilliant reaction to Kai Havertz finally scoring for the club

Arsenal beat Bournemouth 4-0 in a comfortable win earlier today.

Bukayo Saka opened up the scoring with a simple headed tap in after Jesus’ effort hit the woodwork. And they soon doubled the lead after Nketiah won a penalty which was slotted in by Martin Odegaard.

In the second half they won another penalty after Odegaard was taken down with a sliding tackle inside the box.

Havertz who has really had a difficult start to his life at Arsenal was give an opportunity to score his first goal for the club And the German made no mistake as he slotted it in sending the keeper the other way.

The reaction of his teammates was lovely to see. Arsenal players pushed him towards the away fans to celebrate in what was a lovely moment.