Video: Curtis Jones sent off for a challenge on Yves Bissouma in controversial VAR decision

Liverpool FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones has been shown marching order after his tackle on Yves Bissouma is deemed as red card worthy tackle.

Jones got the ball first but the follow through saw him catch Bissouma high on the studs. There was no malice and the referee originally gave Jones a yellow card which may have been the acceptable decision.

However, VAR decided to send the referee to the monitor who ended up overturning his original decision and showed him a red instead.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Harry Maguire produces yet another hilarious moment during defeat to Crystal Palace
Newcastle are ‘firm admirers’ of £100m PL striker, could make a move in the upcoming transfer windows
Video: Arsenal players’ brilliant reaction to Kai Havertz finally scoring for the club

 

More Stories Curtis Jones

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.