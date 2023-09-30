Video: Curtis Jones sent off for a challenge on Yves Bissouma in controversial VAR decision

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones has been shown marching order after his tackle on Yves Bissouma is deemed as red card worthy tackle.

Jones got the ball first but the follow through saw him catch Bissouma high on the studs. There was no malice and the referee originally gave Jones a yellow card which may have been the acceptable decision.

However, VAR decided to send the referee to the monitor who ended up overturning his original decision and showed him a red instead.