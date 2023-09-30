Video: Diogo Jota shown two yellows in 22 seconds as Liverpool go down to 9 men

Things have gone from bad to worse for Liverpool as Diogo Jota gets sent off.

Curtis Jones was sent off for a challenge on Bissouma early in the first half and Liverpool had gone a goal down soon after with Son giving Spurs the lead.

However, Liverpool showed great response as Cody Gakpo scored the equaliser right at the end of the first half.

But Diogo Jota who came on for the Dutchmen in the second half had a moment of madness as two tackles in 22 seconds resulted in 2 yellows and he was sent off.

Watch below:

Liverpool go down to NINE men after Diogo Jota is sent off following his second yellow card of the match. #LFC pic.twitter.com/LbJDGKXN59 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 30, 2023

Liverpool are now down to 9 men and will have to defend with their might to come out of North London with a point.