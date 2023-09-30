Video: Estupinan’s own goal has Villa 3-0 up against Brighton inside 26 minutes

Things have gone from bad to worse for Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton and Hove Albion side, with Pervis Estupinan putting through his own net on 26 minutes at Aston Villa.

It followed two quick-fire goals from Villa’s in-form centre-forward, Ollie Watkins, and has given the Seagulls a mountain to climb.

There was little he could do when Moussa Diaby fired in a shot that simply hit him before finding the net.

It was in-keeping with how things had gone for the visitors in the opening exchanges, and De Zerbi will want a reaction in the second-half.

??| GOAL: Diaby’s shot deflects off Estupiñán and leads to an own goal. Aston Villa 3-0 Brightonpic.twitter.com/wkusBbT9jL — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) September 30, 2023

Pictures from Viaplay