Video: Harry Maguire produces yet another hilarious moment during defeat to Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United suffered yet another home defeat as Crystal Palace beat them 1-0 at Old Trafford.

Joachim Andersen scored the only goal of the game which was a goal worthy of winning any game. He finished off Eze’s free-kick with a brilliant first time strike firing it straight to the top right corner.

The game did not finish without a Harry Maguire blunder. In the stoppage time as United pushed for a equaliser, Harry Maguire had a chance to send the ball forward.

He had a simple pass to play for Garnacho but instead ended up passing it straight to the player standing right in front of him as the ball deflected off for a throw in.

His teammate’s frustrated reaction said it all. Watch below:

 

More Stories Harry Maguire

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.