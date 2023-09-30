Video: Harry Maguire produces yet another hilarious moment during defeat to Crystal Palace

Manchester United suffered yet another home defeat as Crystal Palace beat them 1-0 at Old Trafford.

Joachim Andersen scored the only goal of the game which was a goal worthy of winning any game. He finished off Eze’s free-kick with a brilliant first time strike firing it straight to the top right corner.

The game did not finish without a Harry Maguire blunder. In the stoppage time as United pushed for a equaliser, Harry Maguire had a chance to send the ball forward.

He had a simple pass to play for Garnacho but instead ended up passing it straight to the player standing right in front of him as the ball deflected off for a throw in.

His teammate’s frustrated reaction said it all. Watch below: