Video: Heartbreak for Liverpool as Joel Matip scores 96th minute own-goal to win it for Tottenham

Liverpool FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Joel Matip’s 96th-minute own goal handed Tottenham a dramatic victory over a valiant Liverpool side reduced to nine men.

Liverpool had fought hard to hold on for a draw despite being two men down, and they were just minutes away from securing a point in North London.

However, Pedro Porro’s stunning cross from the right was inadvertently blasted into his own net by Joel Matip.

Watch the goal:

Liverpool will feel aggrieved by the result, especially due to a controversial offside decision that ruled out a legitimate goal from Luis Diaz.

 

More Stories Joel Matip

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.