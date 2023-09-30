Video: Heartbreak for Liverpool as Joel Matip scores 96th minute own-goal to win it for Tottenham

Joel Matip’s 96th-minute own goal handed Tottenham a dramatic victory over a valiant Liverpool side reduced to nine men.

Liverpool had fought hard to hold on for a draw despite being two men down, and they were just minutes away from securing a point in North London.

However, Pedro Porro’s stunning cross from the right was inadvertently blasted into his own net by Joel Matip.

Watch the goal:

JOEL MATIP OG IN STOPPAGE TIME! ? @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/QF6KMcMmaj — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 30, 2023

Liverpool will feel aggrieved by the result, especially due to a controversial offside decision that ruled out a legitimate goal from Luis Diaz.