Video: Joachim Andersen with a stunning first time finish to give Palace the lead vs Manchester United

Joachim Andersen has given Crystal Palace the lead against Manchester United at Old Trafford.
The goal came from a Eze free-kick. The United defense fail to deal with the set-piece as it goes beyond everyone and falls for Anderson who does extremely well to adjust his body and fire in a first-time finish into the top-right corner leaving Onana with no chance.
What a goal! Watch below:
Joachim Andersen hammers it home for Crystal Palace at Old Trafford!
