Video: Joachim Andersen with a stunning first time finish to give Palace the lead vs Manchester United

Crystal Palace FC Manchester United FC
Joachim Andersen has given Crystal Palace the lead against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The goal came from a Eze free-kick. The United defense fail to deal with the set-piece as it goes beyond everyone and falls for Anderson who does extremely well to adjust his body and fire in a first-time finish into the top-right corner leaving Onana with no chance.

