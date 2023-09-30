Video: Julian Alvarez scores worldie of a free-kick to equalise for Manchester City against Wolves

Manchester City are back in the game thanks to a world class free-kick from Julian Alvarez.

The Argentinean lined up the free-kick from just outside the penalty box. With Sa slightly out of position to his left, he whipped the ball into the top left corner, leaving the keeper with no chance.

The angle was difficult but he made it look so easy. What a goal!

WHAT A FREE KICK GOAL FROM JULIAN ALVAREZ. 1-1 NOWpic.twitter.com/5arveCFwAH — ?s?? (@Haalandish) September 30, 2023

He is in great form for Manchester City. Since the start of last season, Alvarez has scored 22 goals in all competitions, only Erling Haaland (60) has scored more than him.