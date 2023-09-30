Video: New footage shows Jota should not have been booked as Destiny Udogie tripped over himself

Liverpool FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

A new footage on social media shows that Diogo Jota’s first booking was a wrong decision as the Portuguese never touched Destiny Udogie.

A new angle of the incident shows the Tottenham defender tripping over his own legs as he went down with no apparent contact with Jota at all.

This proved costly for the Liverpool attacker as just moments after he was rightfully booked as he slid into the Tottenham man after losing the ball.

Watch the incident below:

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Heartbreak for Liverpool as Joel Matip scores 96th minute own-goal to win it for Tottenham
Huge VAR controversy as video evidence proves Luis Diaz was clearly onside for the disallowed goal
Video: Diogo Jota shown two yellows in 22 seconds as Liverpool go down to 9 men

The Jota sending off saw the Reds go down to 9 men with Curtis Jones already being sent off in the first half.

The game was a turning point as Klopp proceeded to set Liverpool to defend there after. And while they fought hard to keep Spurs from scoring, right in the last minute, Pedro Porro’s teasing cross was directed in the own net by Joel Matip resulting in a Tottenham win.

More Stories Destiny Udogie Diogo Jota

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.