Video: Pedro Neto’s brilliant solo effort forces Ruben Dias into an own goal

Pedro Neto has just helped Wolves take the lead against Manchester City with a stunning solo effort.

The in-form winger started the run on the right wing from his own half, beating Foden and Nathan Ake with ease before sending in a cross.

The cross is deflected off the City defender Ruben Dias as he slid in to make a block and ended up diverting the ball in his own net.

Watch the goal below:

Wolves went 1-0 up on Manchester city after an OG for Ruben Dias. ? @peacock pic.twitter.com/iayGI5q0Vr — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 30, 2023

Pedro Neto is a raging Bull when he's hitting you on the counter. Explosive and unstoppable.pic.twitter.com/3asYqevYnA — ????? (@MPBFirmino9) September 30, 2023

Neto has now assisted 5 of the last 7 goals Wolves have scored.