Video: Pedro Neto’s brilliant solo effort forces Ruben Dias into an own goal

Manchester City Wolverhampton Wanderers
Pedro Neto has just helped Wolves take the lead against Manchester City with a stunning solo effort.

The in-form winger started the run on the right wing from his own half, beating Foden and Nathan Ake with ease before sending in a cross.

The cross is deflected off the City defender Ruben Dias as he slid in to make a block and ended up diverting the ball in his own net.

Watch the goal below:

 

Neto has now assisted 5 of the last 7 goals Wolves have scored.

