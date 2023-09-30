Video: Pedro Neto’s brilliant solo effort forces Ruben Dias into an own goal

Pedro Neto has just helped Wolves take the lead against Manchester City with a stunning solo effort.
The in-form winger started the run on the right wing from his own half, beating Foden and Nathan Ake with ease before sending in a cross.
The cross is deflected off the City defender Ruben Dias as he slid in to make a block and ended up diverting the ball in his own net.
Watch the goal below:
Wolves went 1-0 up on Manchester city after an OG for Ruben Dias.
Pedro Neto is a raging Bull when he's hitting you on the counter. Explosive and unstoppable.pic.twitter.com/3asYqevYnA
Neto has now assisted 5 of the last 7 goals Wolves have scored.
Wolves have scored 7 goals in the Premier League this season.
Pedro Neto has assisted 5 of them and scored 1. ?? pic.twitter.com/JsAMErxxPh
