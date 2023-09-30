Video: Wolves restore the lead in no time after some poor defending from City

It did not take Wolves much long to restore their lead against Manchester City.

They took the lead from a Ruben Dias own-goal after some brilliant work from Pedro Neto.

And they managed to hold on to the lead until the 58th minute when Alvarez scored a stunning free-kick to level the score.

And while usually a City equaliser normally leads to a comeback, it was Wolves who restored their lead just 8 minutes later.

Semedo breaks down the right before putting in a cross but Ake’s headed clearance is a poor one as the ball lands straight to Hwang. His first time effort is is blocked but the ball bounces to Cunha who does brilliantly to tee up the Korean who makes no mistake the second time.

Watch the goal below: