World class Real Madrid ace linked with Arsenal switch to sign new deal with Los Blancos

Despite losing the Spanish top-flight title to Barcelona last season, Real Madrid already seem to have got the bit between their teeth in 2023/24, and they’ve also managed to keep hold of one of their world-class stars who was the subject of an enquiry from Arsenal earlier in the year.

The only blot on Carlo Ancelotti’s copy book this season is the Madrid derby defeat against Atletico last time out.

Other than that, Los Blancos have been perfect domestically, winning their other six games. In Europe too, one win against Union Berlin sees them head to a troubled Napoli – after the Victor Osimhen fiasco – looking to make it two victories in a row in the Champions League.

Key to their success is the form of the marauding Eduardo Camavinga.

The versatile 20-year-old Frenchman has been a revelation at the Santiago Bernabeu, and it’s little wonder that Mikel Arteta tried to take him on loan at the start of the year, per Evening Standard.

According to CaughtOffside columnist, Fabrizio Romano, writing in his exclusive Daily Briefing, that was never an option.

‘It’s just about cleaning up the final details and then Camavinga will sign a new deal at Real Madrid,’ he wrote.

‘[…] It’s something that the player really wanted because he’s in love with the club, with the city and with everything at Real Madrid, and Camavinga feels he can stay there for many, many years. That’s why he was absolutely open to extending the contract and Florentino Perez himself wanted to proceed.’

‘[…] I still remember links with top Premier League clubs, but that was never a possibility because Camavinga was always focused and only focused on Real Madrid.’

Though the details of Camavinga’s new contract are yet to be released, once the i’s have been dotted and the t’s crossed, the usual fanfare and signing will happen.

That Real will have tied down the player for what’s expected to be the peak years of his playing career is of obvious importance and bodes well for the future.