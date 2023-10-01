Premier League and England legend Alan Shearer has fired a warning to Arsenal forward Kai Havertz after the 4-0 win over Bournemouth yesterday.

The Germany international slotted home a penalty to give the Gunners an emphatic victory away to the Cherries, getting his first goal for his new club since his summer transfer from Chelsea.

Havertz struggled in his three years at Chelsea and hasn’t been entirely convincing for Arsenal yet, with Shearer questioning if he’s likely to end up being a regular starter for Mikel Arteta’s side over the course of the season.

It may be that Havertz will still improve, but Shearer has made it clear that the 24-year-old needs to produce better numbers if he’s really going to justify his transfer fee.

Speaking on Match of the Day, as quoted by the Metro, the pundit discussed Havertz’s performance, saying: “There is definitely a player in there, but when you look at the numbers, his ability, that doesn’t match those numbers.

“[His numbers] need to improve. You know that you have to pay £60 million, £70 million, £80 million for a squad player nowadays.

“He is going to play his part, but whether he will be a regular or not, I don’t think so.”

Arsenal had a good day yesterday as their comfortable victory came as Manchester City were surprisingly beaten 2-1 by Wolves, while Manchester United and Liverpool also dropped points.