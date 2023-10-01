This Arsenal side have achieved a hugely impressive stat that even the Invincibles didn’t manage

Arsenal have set a new Premier League record, going unbeaten in their first three away games without conceding a single goal for the first time in their history.

The Gunners have beaten Crystal Palace 1-0, Everton 1-0 and Bournemouth 4-0 in their away fixtures so far, meaning it’s also only the fourth time they’ve won their first three away games of a season – something that even that legendary 2003/04 Invincibles side didn’t manage.

See below for these hugely impressive numbers from Arsenal as they continue to show they’re sure to be one of the main favourites for the title this season…

3 – Arsenal have won their opening three away games in a top-flight campaign for just a fourth time (also in 1930-31, 2004-05 & 2013-14) while it’s the first time they’ve done so without conceding a single goal. Day-trip. pic.twitter.com/OFAumeMClG — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 30, 2023

Mikel Arteta’s side came very close to pipping Manchester City’s treble winners to the Premier League last term, only for some poor late form and problems with injuries harming their chances.

Still, with the signings of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and David Raya, the north London giants continue to go from strength to strength and this strong form away from home is a sign of their credentials.