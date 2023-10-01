Arsenal prepare proposal to sign 28-year-old Serie A ace in January

French international midfielder Adrien Rabiot continues to be linked with a move away from Juventus.

The 28-year-old midfielder is reportedly a target for Arsenal during the January transfer window. The Gunners are keen to secure his services during the winter transfer window and the player could be available on a bargain.

He has a contract with Juventus until the summer of 2024 and the Italian giants will want to sell him for a nominal price in January instead of losing him on a free transfer next year. A report from Calciomercatoweb claims that Arsenal have already prepared their proposal for Rabiot and they are likely to make their move midway through the season.

The 28-year-old has proven himself for club and country over the years and he could prove to be a useful acquisition for the Gunners. Rabiot would certainly be an upgrade on players like Jorginho and he could prove to be a solid addition for a reasonable price.

He has the experience and the quality to thrive in the Premier League and Arsenal should look to get the deal done quickly. The 2022 World Cup finalist will look to try out a new challenge at this stage of his career and a move to Arsenal could be an exciting opportunity for him.

He has already shown his quality in France and Spain. He will look to make his mark in English football as well. There is no doubt that the 28-year-old has the physicality and technical attributes to succeed in English football and he could be a quality player for Arteta in the years to come.

He is very much at the peak of his powers and he will look to make an instant impact at the north London club if the transfer goes through.