Lautaro Martinez is keen on staying at Inter Milan according to his agent, dashing the hopes of both Arsenal and Chelsea who have been linked with the 26-year-old.

The World Cup winner is one of the most sought-after strikers in the world, netting 108 times for his club in almost 250 appearances.

He has started this season on fire, grabbing nine goals in his opening seven Serie A games. Four of those goals came on Saturday when he came off the bench to single-handily win the game 4-0 for Inter Milan.

He is not short of admirers with a host of clubs vying for his signature, including Arsenal and Chelsea who were interested in signing him earlier this year, according to TeamTalk.

But these hopes have now been dashed after Martinez’s agent, Alejandro Camano, dismissed any rumours of a move away from Inter.

“Saudi Arabia is a market full of temptations, and Lautaro received many proposals but not only from there. But Whenever I tell him about these possibilities, he says ‘Inter, only Inter’.” he told TV Play.

“The affinity he shares with the fans and the club is incredible. The sense of belonging to the project and the group is important.

“Lautaro didn’t listen to any club other than Inter. He’s with the Nerazzurri now because he loves the club and the team.

“This summer the whole world talked about the possible transfer to another club, but in reality, he has decided to stay because he enjoys the tranquillity and considers Inter as his home. Lautaro is happy, he’s the captain of the team, and he is also expecting a child. So we have to work to make sure he remains happy.”

With both London clubs looking to add more firepower up-front, they may have to look elsewhere for their new star number nine.