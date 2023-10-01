Arsenal keen on January transfer window move for Premier League attacker

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is looking to strengthen his side in the January window with Pedro Neto high up on the transfer wish list. 

The Wolves forward has been outstanding for his side so far this campaign, registering the joint most assists, alongside Mohamed Salah.

Only Bukayo Saka has created more chances than the 23-year-old so far as he has established himself as one of Gary O’Neil’s most pivotal players.

This has caught the eye of many managers across the continent including Arteta, who has a long-standing interest in the Portuguese starlet.

Neto was heavily linked with a move to North London last summer before sustaining an injury and has revealed in the past that he is a childhood Arsenal fan.

With injuries to Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard alongside a growing need to bring in a backup for Bukayo Saka, the versatile forward could be the perfect fit for Arteta’s side.

Pedro Neto in action for Wolves
More Stories / Latest News
Winger who will join Newcastle on June 1 grabs headlines with amazing goal
Match of the Day pundit says what every Liverpool fan is thinking after Luis Diaz error against Tottenham
BBC pundit tells Farke to drop Leeds long-servant for rest of the season

According to the Sunday Mirror, the Spaniard is considering making a move in the upcoming January window. It is clear that Arsenal want to add more firepower to their side with Ivan Toney also on the shortlist for the Gunners.

Neto signed a new contract in March 2022, extending his deal until 2027, making a potential approach a very expensive one.

Arsenal have started this campaign strongly, currently sitting second in the league, but may need more if they want to dethrone Manchester City.

More Stories Pedro Neto

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.