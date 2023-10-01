Arsenal are set to battle both Tottenham and Chelsea for the signature of Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez in the upcoming transfer window.

Given the current high demand for top-quality strikers and the relatively small pool of options, sides more than ever are going head to head with rivals to secure a top number nine.

London rivals Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham all find themselves in that exact position, with a new striker their number-one priority.

Gabriel Jesus has failed to consistently hit the back of the net for the Gunners, and has even been deployed out wide in some recent games, with Eddie Nketiah taking that central spot. Meanwhile, Nicolas Jackson has only managed one league goal for Chelsea so far and Spurs are still in search of their Harry Kane replacement.

According to Fichajes, as cited by Goal, all three clubs are keeping an eye on Feyenoord striker Gimenez who has impressed in the Eredivisie.

The 22-year-old recently broke a club record when he scored a hat-trick away to Ajax, the first player in the club’s history to achieve that feat. This brings his tally up to 10 goals in only seven league appearances this season.

With Ivan Toney potentially costing upwards of £60 million and Victor Osihmen £100 million plus, it could be a cheaper alternative for all sides.