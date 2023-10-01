Barcelona make decision on Ansu Fati future after Brighton loan spell ends

Barcelona have made a decision on the future of talented youngster Ansu Fati once the winger returns from his loan spell in the Premier League with Brighton.

According to SPORT, Barca hope that Fati plays well under Roberto De Zerbi’s care this season so that he increases his market value.

The Catalan club plans to sell the 20-year-old permanently once he returns to Spain as the youngster is not a major part of Xavi’s plans going forward. Barcelona are also in need of funds for future transfer windows and the Spanish star’s potential should see him bring in a large fee.

Fati was once Barcelona’s next big thing and his story was not expected to end this way following his debut in 2019. However, some serious injuries have hampered his development and that has allowed others to overtake him in the ranks at Barcelona.

The 20-year-old still has a lot to achieve in the game and the winger would be a great signing for whoever can land his signature next summer.