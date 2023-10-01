Chelsea are reportedly keen on signing the RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.

A report from Defensa Central claims that the Blues would be willing to pay up to €100 million for the striker in January.

Chelsea are desperate to improve their attacking options and it remains to be seen whether they can bring in the necessary reinforcements.

Sesko joined RB Leipzig earlier this summer and he has made an impressive start to life in Germany. The 20-year-old Slovenian international has five goals in eight appearances across all competitions and he could develop into a quality attacker for the Blues.

The German club are unlikely to be willing to sell their prized prospect after just a few months at the club and Chelsea might have to pay well over the odds in order to convince them. Apparently, the Blues could be facing competition from Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Los Blancos are yet to bring in a quality alternative since the departure of Karim Benzema.

Meanwhile, Sesko is not the only player on Mauricio Pochettino’s wishlist ahead of the January transfer window. The Blues are reportedly keeping tabs on the Napoli striker Victor Osimhen as well. The Nigerian helped Napoli win the league title last season, and he is one of the most coveted attackers in European football right now.

Chelsea have made a mediocre start to the Premier league campaign and they will need quality additions in January in order to turn things around. A club of their stature should be playing in the Champions League and competing for major trophies. Signings like Sesko will certainly help them return to the top of English football once again.