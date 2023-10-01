Chelsea ready to change their transfer strategy as they eye two big names for January

Chelsea are reportedly ready to be a bit more flexible with their transfer strategy this January as they look for a big name and experienced striker to come in upfront.

The Blues have had an unofficial policy of targeting young players in recent times, investing big money in promising talents like Enzo Fernandez, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Moises Caicedo, Malo Gusto, Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson in the last couple of windows.

Still, a report from the Guardian suggests there is some recognition that more experience could be useful as well, with the report stating that Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and Brentford’s Ivan Toney are being looked at as winter targets for Chelsea.

Osimhen has shone in Serie A and seems ideal to help take Chelsea to the next level, while Toney is another quality player and has the benefit of being proven in the Premier League.

Victor Osimhen in action for Napoli
CFC supporters will surely hope one of those big names ends up coming in, as it seems like just what they need to ease the burden on young forwards like Jackson and Armando Broja.

Dusan Vlahovic was seemingly an option for Chelsea in the summer and one has to wonder if they regret not going for him now.

