Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano makes Manchester United prediction as poor start continues

Manchester United were beaten by Crystal Palace in their last Premier League game.

The Red Devils have had a disappointing start to the Premier League campaign losing four of the seven league matches. The Old Trafford outfit are currently 10th in the league table with a negative goal difference.

After breaking into the top four last year, very few would have expected Manchester United to collapse this season. The Red Devils are clearly struggling right now but Fabrizio Romano has now revealed in his daily briefing with Caught Offside that Manchester United has been unlucky with injuries and they have missed key players from key positions.

“Another bad result for Manchester United yesterday as Crystal Palace won 1-0 at Old Trafford. It was 3-0 to Erik ten Hag’s side in the Carabao Cup tie there just a few days earlier, but this difficult run in the league continues. I can understand fans’ frustrations, but I feel they’ve been really unlucky with the injuries this season. Too many players are not available for different reasons, now also Lisandro Martinez, so it’s not easy. I’m still sure it will take some time but Man United will do good things in the next months.”

Romano added that the Red Devils will look to get back to their best once again and it remains to be seen whether they succeed. A club of their stature was expected to challenge for the league title this season but his performances have been largely underwhelming.

Apart from the defeat against Crystal Palace in the Premier League, they were recently beaten by Brighton as well. It is evident that Manchester United are quite vulnerable right now and it will be interesting to see if they can bounce back strongly and establish themselves as one of the top dogs of English football once again.