Exclusive: Manchester United “will keep tracking” wonderkid ahead of potential transfer, says expert

Benfica defender Antonio Silva has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are keeping tabs on the 19-year-old central defender and they have scouted him multiple times. Romano claims that Benfica are in no hurry to sell the Portuguese international defender and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops next summer.

“We’re seeing Antonio Silva linked with Manchester United, but the key point here is that Benfica don’t want to sell the player. They were very clear last summer, we will see next summer what happens. Man United have sent their scouts to follow him multiple times and I’m told they will keep tracking him, but there are also more clubs keen on signing him.”

It is no secret that Manchester United need to bring in defensive reinforcements and Silva would be a quality long-term signing. The 19-year-old is already a key player for his club and he has already established himself as a member of the senior national team as well.

Silva has the attributes to thrive in the Premier League and he could be a major upgrade on players like Harry Maguire.

Manchester United have Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez as the only reliable defenders at the club right now and they need to add more quality to the defensive unit.

Silva could develop into a world-class central defender in the near future and someone like Erik ten Hag could nurture him and help him fulfil his potential. The opportunity to join a club like Manchester United could be a tempting proposition for the 19-year-old and it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils decide to submit an official offer for him.