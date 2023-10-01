Fan gets picture with smiling Jadon Sancho as Man United star watches club’s U18s beat Newcastle

Jadon Sancho has still not been welcomed back to the Man United senior squad but the 23-year-old was all smiles whilst watching United’s U18s beat Newcastle 5-1 on Saturday.

According to talkSPORT, the Englishman was spotted at Man United’s training ground as he watched the Manchester club’s U18s in action. Sancho was said to be in a jovial mood as he watched alongside Kobbie Mainoo.

A young fan captured a picture with the two United stars but the focus was on Sancho as the winger looked to be in good spirits despite his current situation at the Premier League club.

Sancho hasn’t featured since Man United’s 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest back in August due to his recent disagreement with Erik ten Hag.

The England international accused Ten Hag of lying about the reason why he was omitted from the matchday squad that lost 3-1 at Arsenal last month after the Dutch coach insisted he had been training poorly.

The player will be allowed to return to the Man United senior team once he apologises publicly, but that is yet to happen.