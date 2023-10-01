Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano says Hugo Ekitike will be leaving Paris Saint-Germain in the January transfer window.

The talented young Frenchman hasn’t quite got going at PSG yet, and it seems he will be allowed to move on after being on the list of both Crystal Palace and Eintracht Frankfurt in the recent past, according to Romano in his exclusive Daily Briefing column.

Ekitike could be an exciting signing for someone like Palace, who would surely benefit from bringing in a top young attacking player to build around for the years to come.

The 21-year-old would surely also do well to consider a move to Selhurst Park as it would give him the chance to play more regularly again after previously catching the eye at Reims but failing to progress into the first-team very often at the Parc des Princes.

It remains to be seen if Palace will definitely be back in for Ekitike, however, so this looks like an open situation ahead of January.

“Hugo Ekitike – The young forward will leave PSG in January, let’s see which clubs will try to sign him as it remains a quiet situation at the moment,” Romano said.

“It will be one for December. Crystal Palace had him on their list but then nothing else concrete, he was also on Eintracht Frankfurt’s list.”