Insider fears West Ham player will soon leave the club

Former West Ham star Tony Gale believes the London club will “do really well” to hold on to Jarrod Bowen beyond this season.

This comes after the Englishman’s performance against Sheffield United on Saturday as the winger opened the scoring in the clash.

The 26-year-old has been increasingly linked to Liverpool in recent times as Jurgen Klopp is known to be a fan and may be faced with needing a replacement for Mohamed Salah next summer, but Gale thinks it won’t just be the Reds knocking on the door before long.

Speaking on commentary for the match on Saturday, Gale said: “If he gets a few games in the team he’ll be a real force for England. He’s got a good work rate, a good work ethic about defending as well, great all-round player.

“West Ham will do really well maybe to hold on to him, maybe next season I think the bigger clubs will be coming in for him.”