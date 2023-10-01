Jesse Lingard is training with Saudi Pro League club Al Ettifaq after also recently spending some time with West Ham United, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column for the Daily Briefing.

Lingard is a free agent after leaving Nottingham Forest at the end of last season, and it seems Steven Gerrard is now keen to bring the former Manchester United man to Saudi Arabia with him.

It seems Lingard was never particularly close to joining West Ham again, despite his previous successful spell on loan there a couple of years ago, with the former England international simply training with his old club.

Lingard is now training with Al Ettifaq, so it could be that that will be his next destination, where he could link up with former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson.

A number of big names have made the move to the Saudi Pro League in recent times, and although Lingard is not the player he used to be, this would be another statement signing for the league if it were to go through.

“Jesse Lingard – The former Manchester United and Nottingham Forest man was never close to West Ham, he was just training there, nothing else,” Romano said.

“Now he’s training for Saudi side Al Ettifaq with Steven Gerrard’s approval. There’s no news yet on his future, let’s see what he decides to do and if Al Ettifaq decide to sign him.”