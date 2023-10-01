Leeds could still land former Newcastle man in free agent deal

It was a busy summer for Daniel Farke at Leeds as the German manager enjoyed a successful first transfer window in charge at Elland Road having made a whole host of new changes to his squad.

Names such as Ethan Ampadu, Karl Darlow, Glen Kamara, Ilia Gruev and Joel Piroe all opted to move to Yorkshire in the aftermath of Leeds’ relegation from the Premier League and with the club currently ninth in the Championship, the free agent market is still open if Farke wants to strengthen further.

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, there are up to 20 players available after leaving their previous clubs over the summer.

One standout name is former Newcastle star Matty Longstaff, who has yet to find a club having left St James’ Park.

The 23-year-old could be a good addition to Leeds’ squad as the midfielder still has a lot of developing to do being so young and a drop down to the Championship could help him realise his potential.